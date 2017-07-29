After defeating Kildare to reach an All-Ireland quarter-final, Armagh talisman Jamie Clarke feels the county are back to where they should be in the pecking order.

Kieran McGeeney's men edged out Kildare by three points at Croke Park on Saturday evening in what was their fourth win in the qualifiers. They will now face either Dublin or Tyrone at GAA HQ next Saturday.

For Clarke, the unbeaten run was the response the team craved after narrowly missing out on promotion from Division 3 and then losing to Down in their Ulster opener.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, the Crossmaglen clubman said: "In the league we took our eye off the ball in several games. We built the Down game up so much and wanted to put in a big performance. But that didn't happen.

"Afterwards we had a look at ourselves individually as players. We asked ourselves did we put in the effort that was required? The answer was no.

"We made a promise that we wouldn't let ourselves down again. It was important that we turned things around."

The draw for the All-Ireland SFC 1/4 finals takes place on RTÉ Radio 1's @sundaysport between 3.30pm & 4pm tomorrow https://t.co/PXA6mdrNDl pic.twitter.com/Z8mV70Xuzo — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 29, 2017

Clarke is now relishing the prospect of heading back to Croke Park.

"We're now in an All-Ireland quarter-final and it's not where we want our season to end," he boldly added.

"We have a tough game coming up against either Dublin or Tyrone but this is where Armagh should be. We're really looking forward to the challenge next week."

The win over Kildare, in what was an absorbing encounter, saw Armagh finish the stronger and Clarke was pleased with the way the side kept their shape in response to the Lilywhites gaining the upper hand early in the second half.

"It was important that we kept our structure and kept to the gameplan especially when Kildare came at us," he said.

"The wins over Westmeath and Tipperary gave us real belief that we could win these tight games.

"Our lot of our lads really put in a big shift today when it mattered."