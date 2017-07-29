Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice is wary of a Galway side he says will be "brimming with confidence" ahead of the sides' All-Ireland quarter-final meeting at Croke Park on Sunday.

The Munster champions face Kevin Walsh's men off the back of their impressive qualifier dismissal of Donegal.

Fitzmaurice believes that that 15-point triumph and the Tribesmen's Connacht semi-final victory over Mayo are a better form guide than the surprise provincial decider defeat to Roscommon.

"It's going to be a tough battle," Fitzmaurice told RTÉ Sport. "Galway have had a fantastic season when you take it as a whole.

"They got promoted. They're a Division 1 team as it stands.

"They had a bit of a blip in the Connacht final, possibly because there was so much hype about them after beating Mayo, who everyone regards as one of the top two or three teams in the country.

"Roscommon were very impressive and really up for it on the day. They got a good start and Galway just weren't as tuned in as they need to be.

"It was a big lesson for a young team I think but a true reflection of them would be the Mayo and Donegal games. That's what we'll be measuring them off.

"They would have been delighted with their performance (against Donegal) and will be brimming with confidence at the weekend."

Despite being rated second favourites to win Sam - behind three-in-a-row-seeking Dublin - Fitzmaurice insists Kerry are vulnerable to an upset if they are not in top form.

"We know that it's going to be a huge challenge and we're going to have to be at the top of our game," he said.

"That's normal at this stage of the season.

"We have to make sure we're ready for that. We know that when we're tuned in we're a strong team but when

we're not we can be got at like anyone else."

Veteran midfielder Bryan Sheehan is the Kingdom's only injury worry ahead of Sunday.

"He had a recurrence of a hamstring injury so he would be a major doubt for the weekend," said Fitzmaurice.

"Other than that, we're pretty good."

Kerry v Galway (2pm) and Roscommon v Mayo (4pm) will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport with a live blog on RTÉ Sport Online and the News Now App. Highlights of all the weekend's GAA action on The Sunday Game from 9.30pm on RTÉ2.