It’s another big weekend in the All-Ireland SFC, with two quarter-finals and two qualifiers up for decision. Former Kerry star Tomás Ó Sé gave his verdict on who would progress from those clashes on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland earlier today.

Round 4B Qualifier, Saturday, Croke Park, 5pm

Down v Monaghan

Monaghan will really be up for this one. Down beat them tactically and physically (when the two sides met in the Ulster Championship at the end of June).

When you think that Down were facing into Division 3 only five months ago and now, after an Ulster final appearance, they’re on two championship matches in Croke Park.

Eamonn Burns will be happy to have Kevin Kernan back. Darragh O'Hanlon and Caolan Mooney were excellent against Tyrone.

But I think Malachy O’Rourke will have his Monaghan team primed for this. They need this match.

There will be a hint of revenge involved and I think Monaghan, even thought they weren’t convincing against Carlow, will come through.

Round 4B Qualifier, Saturday, Croke Park, 7pm

Armagh v Kildare

It’s a big match for Kieran McGeeney on a personal level. He managed Kildare for six seasons before taking on his native Armagh.

Kildare gave a massive display against Dublin. When you think they lost by nine points, but they were nine points down after 20 minutes, it tells you they lived with Dublin for long periods of that match. That will give them a great boost.

Kevin Feely is back and he is playing excellently, and with Daniel Flynn, they have two potential matchwinners.

This is Armagh’s best championship campaign for a few years, beaten by Down but away wins over Fermanagh, Westmeath and Tipperary will give them confidence.

McParland, Grugan and Jamie Clarke – it’s great to see him playing so well – but I think if Kildare give a performance like they did against the Dubs, I’d back them.

They have the advantage of playing in Croke Park recently and Armagh wouldn’t be used to it.

Quarter-final, Sunday, Croke Park, 2pm

Kerry v Galway

Galway will be smarting from the defeat to Roscommon.

I know they beat Donegal very, very well but consistency and being mentally right for the games will be constantly thrown at them.

They’ve never won a quarter-final in Croke Park.

In the last six championship games they’ve won three as outsiders but lost two and drawn one as favourites. That’s worrying for them. They seem to play better against the odds.

They improved everywhere in that game against Donegal in comparison to Roscommon. Thoams Flynn and Paul Conroy will not dominate midfield like they did against Donegal, though.

Kerry need to show up and put their stamp on this game early. The middle eight need to dominate. If they do, I feel James O’Donoghue and Paul Geaney and Donaghy will get enough ball to create and convert scores.

However, if they lose that middle eight battle then Galway have a potent and direct running forward line. They will have seen how Cork opened up Kerry five or six times for goal chances in the Munster final.

But I think Kerry will win midfield and I think Kerry will win the match.

Quarter-final, Sunday, Croke Park, 4pm

Roscommon v Mayo

Roscommon have had a rollercoaster of a year, lost six out of their seven league games, but won their last one against Cavan and won a Connacht title against all the odds, beating a fancied Galway.

Confidence must be high, but their last visit to Croke Park ended in a 21-point victory to Dublin in March and, more worryingly, they haven’t beaten Mayo in the championship in the last seven times that they’ve met.

They’re a skilful team, a very clever team; their forwards unit is slick if given space. The Murtagh brothers and Cian Connolly have been excellent. Enda Smith is key for them around the middle. John McManus will probably pick up the on-fire Aidan O’Shea. That’s also vital.

Mayo’s middle eight is the most physical in the country, with Durkan back you have Keegan and Boyle, they make up a half-back line that is a springboard for most of their good things. Seamus O'Shea and Tom Parson will be vital. If these five lads dominate, I can’t see Roscommon coming out on top.