Dublin supporters have called for a total boycott on "every retail facility inside Croke Park" after the GAA banned a huge flag from Hill 16.

Dublin Fire Brigade view such large flags as being fire hazards, and the GAA have taken the decision to prohibit them from games.

Former Dubs forward Vinny Murphy told RTÉ Radio 1's Drivetime the decision was "like a scene out of Father Ted. Someone in Croke Park is going, 'down with this sort of thing' and it's sort of ridiculous turning around and saying it's a health and safety thing where in other stadiums the flags are allowed".

Supporters have reacted angrily to the decision and plan to kick back.

A statement released on behalf of Dublin GAA supporters' social media pages read: "The announcement that the large Dublin flag regularly seen at games would not be allowed on Hill 16 any longer was the latest in a long line of ridiculous rules and regulations for supporters who attend Hill 16 on match day.

"Unnecessary searches even before the new safety rules came in, caps taken off bottles of minerals, flags banned and a huge perspex screen are just some of the unnecessary ‘safety measures’ we have had to contend with.

"Yet the GAA and Croke Park have no issue leaving stairwells and fire exits blocked during games along with keeping us penned in behind the perspex screen. Where are the perspex screens for the other stands? Yesterday’s banning of the large flag has led us to finally say enough is enough.

"We as social media pages that represent Dublin GAA supporters are therefore calling on all Dublin GAA supporters to boycott every retail facility inside Croke Park on 5 August. We would urge you all to bring your own food and drinks and not contribute one cent to the bars, shops and every other outlet inside Croke Park.

"We regret any loss to the franchises involved but the continued disregard for supporters has forced us to call for this action. This is the only action possible that allows us to protest while also allowing us to support our team.

"We will continue the call for this boycott until the GAA addresses supporters concerns and may take further action in the form of boycotting games at Croke Park in the future if our pleas fall on deaf ears."