Semple Stadium in Thurles will play host to a Liberty Insurance All-Ireland quarter-final double-header on Saturday 5 August.
First up will be the meeting of Dublin and Wexford at 5pm. That will be be followed by the clash of Galway and Tipperary at 7pm.
Both games will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 television, with coverage starting at 4.30pm.
Semple Stadium to host @LibertyIRL All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Finals double-header https://t.co/oPDvRyP5hD #RaiseTheBar pic.twitter.com/7dGZ5kf8R5— Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) July 24, 2017