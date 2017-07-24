Galway forward Sean Armstrong has suggested that his team were guilty of complacency in advance of their nine-point defeat to Roscommon in the Connacht final.

Galway's chastening debacle in the provincial decider had rendered them pre-match underdogs for Saturday's game against Donegal in Markievicz Park.

But they were a transformed side as they demolished Donegal by fifteen points on a startling 4-17 to 0-14 scoreline.

The 31-year old Armstrong re-joined the Galway panel at the beginning of 2017 after a self-imposed absence of two years.

He collected a Division 2 League winners' medal in the spring and starred in Galway's one-point win over Mayo in the Connacht semi-final.

However, he missed the Connacht final upset through injury and returned to the starting line-up for Saturday's qualifier, lobbing over 0-6, with 0-2 coming from play.

Danny Cummins after scoring Galway's fourth goal on Saturday

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, Armstrong acknowledged that, in retrospect, Galway probably hadn't given the Roscommon game the respect it deserved.

"A wounded animal is a scary thing. We were depressed, deflated.

"We felt we let ourselves down and let the supporters down two weeks ago against Roscommon.

"The only thing I suppose you can put it down to is just complacency. Maybe we didn't give Roscommon the respect that we should have, although in the lead-up we thought we had.

"But look they caught us. We're just happy we got to get out here and make amends.

"Last year, after the game against Tipperary, we didn't have the chance to make amends. We had an opportunity today to make amends and we said we'd take it."

Armstrong said he's delighted with his decision to return to the Galway setup this year.

"I just had an itch that I needed itching. I'm delighted to come back. There's a great bunch of lads there.

"We've had a good year. We've had one bad game which was Roscommon. I thought we went somewhat along the way to making amends and hopefully we can make more of them next weekend."