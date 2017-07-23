SUNDAY 23 JULY

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final

1600 Wexford v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1530.

Wexford v Waterford on The Sunday Game Live from 1530.

Irish language commentary also available. Click here for details.

Available on GAAGO.

Highlights of all the weekend's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 2130.

Mainly dry over the western half of the country, with the best of the sunshine there. Cloudy periods further east, with scattered afternoon showers. Top temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh's second coming

On 6 June 1976, Páirc Uí Chaoimh was officially opened, with Cork hurlers taking on the then All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in the opening game. Over the years the venue would play host to numerous Munster finals in both codes and league deciders.

In 1983, the decision to stage an All-Ireland football semi-final involving Cork and Dublin brought about a carnival atmosphere in the southern capital, with Páirc Uí Chaoimh bearing witness to a high-quality encounter which the Dubs won by 11 points.

What was, however, considered space age and modern in the mid 1970s would ultimately not be fit for purpsose in the second decade of the new millennium.

A crowd of 10,749 turned up at a redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight as Valley Rovers defeated Blarney in a Cork Premier IHC encounter. pic.twitter.com/kyxCfykrE4 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 19, 2017

Páirc Uí Chaoimh was set for redevelopment at a cost of €80m.

The project took over two years and this weekend sees the spanking new 45,000-seater stadium open for business.

After hosting Saturday's thrilling collision between Tipp and Clare, the new-look stadium hosts another mouthwatering showdown as Wexford look to coninue their summer odyssey against waterford.

Davy looks to topple the Déise

Twelve months ago, Wexford and Waterford met in the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final, with Derek McGrath's side winning by ten points. The expectation is that it will be a lot closer on the scoreboard in this renewal.

Wexford have had three weeks to get over their Leinster final loss to Galway. It's easy to say that Wexford are now in 'bonus territory'. Yes, they've had a great season, but you can be sure that Davy Fitz and co will not want the journey to step here. Traditionally, Waterford would not hold any fear for the Slaneysiders.

As for the Déise, well all talk of '1959' has been consigned to history after the win over Kilkenny. In his fourth year in charge, Derek McGrath has to be looking at an All-Ireland final appearance with his charges. The bookies have them as favourites to clear this hurdle.

Jackie Tyrrell's view

"There's going to be tactics in the game but I'd hope they're not the overriding factor because it's two different teams.

"Wexford are really in bonus territory with Davy Fitz. They are riding the crest of a wave down there, but Waterford have a bit more pressure on them.

Davy Fitzgerald 'will have a plan' for Austin Gleeson

"They are on a four-year journey with Derek McGrath. They've got the Kilkenny hoodoo off their backs, that was really weighing on them, so they can really go and have a go, but there's a bit more pressure.

"Yes, tactics and systems will come into play, but you would hope, with the talent available on both sides, that they really just go at it.

"It's set up to be a really different game, it could be cagey, it could be open, we just don't know. With Davy involved anything is possible.

"Davy will know. He was down in Waterford, he knows the culture, and he'll have been watching Waterford closely this year.

"He'll have a plan up his sleeve for Austin Gleeson, maybe like he did with Joe Canning in the Leinster final. He'll have his homework done."