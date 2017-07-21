SATURDAY 22 JULY

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 4A

1700 Cork v Mayo, Gaelic Grounds

1900 Galway v Donegal, Markievicz Park

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final

1500 Clare v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

SUNDAY 23 JULY

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final

1600 Wexford v Waterford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Páirc Uí Chaoimh's second coming

On 6 June 1976, Páirc Uí Chaoimh was officially opened, with Cork hurlers taking on the then All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in the opening game. Over the years the venue would play host to numerous Munster finals in both codes and league deciders.

In 1983, the decision to stage an All-Ireland football semi-final involving Cork and Dublin brought about a carnival atmosphere in the southern capital, with Páirc Uí Chaoimh bearing witness to a high-quality encounter which the Dubs won by 11 points.

What was, however, considered space age and modern in the mid 1970s would ultimately not be fit for purpsose in the second decade of the new millennium.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh was set for redevelopment at a cost of €80m.

The project took over two years and this weekend sees the spanking new 45,000-seater stadium open for business. It's expected that the clashes involving Clare-Tipperary and Wexford-Waterford clould be close to a sell-out.

Munster pair have a few questions to answer

It's 20 years since Clare and Tipperary locked horns in both the Munster and All-Ireland hurling finals. The Banner prevailed in both and it's the fair to say that the current crop of players will need to rediscover the spirit of '97 if they are to push on and reach a first All-Ireland semi-final since 2013.

Quite simply, Clare lacked any real bite in the Munster final against Cork and were almost tentative in their approach. They will need to throw the shackles off against a Tipperary outfit who, despite giving a Dublin a trouncing a fortnight ago, still have to convince us that they can rediscover the pitch that saw them land Liam MacCarthy last September.

Jackie Tyrrell's view

"So there's two teams that are probably lacking a small bit of confidence.

"They wouldn't have seen themselves in quarter-finals at the start of the year, they'd have been hoping to be sitting in a semi-final waiting for the winners.

"It's do or die. Loser goes home, so there's a lot on the line for both camps.

"You'd expect Clare as individuals to sit down and say 'we didn't perform, we didn't express ourselves in the Munster final. Let's wrong that right and go out and throw off the shackles and play with freedom. Forget about systems and puckouts. let's push up on Tipperary and ask Tipperary questions'.

"If they do that, that Clare forward line is very potent. They didn't look it against Cork because they were holding back a bit. I expect them to have a real go at the weekend."

Tipperary have reached the All-Ireland semi-final in eight of the last ten seasons, missing out in 2007 and 2013 only.

Clare are bidding to reach the semi-final for the first time since 2013.

The counties met in this year’s Allianz League when Tipperary won by 0-28 to 0-21 in Semple Stadium on March 5.

Clare and Tipperary had some great battles in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the late 1990s and early in the new millennium. They drew on Leeside (Clare 2-12 Tipperary 0-18) in the 1999 Munster semi-final before the Banner boys won the replay, 1-21 to 1-11.

They met again in the 2000 semi-final, with Tipperary winning by 2-19 to 1-14. The Premier beat Clare (0-17 to 0-14) in the 2001 sem-ifinal and by 1-18 to 2-13 in the 2002 quarter-final but the Banner turned the tables in 2003, winning a semi-final by 2-17 to 0-14.

Can the Rebels raise a gallop?

While the Cork hurlers have been one of the stories of the summer, the county's footballers have struggled to find any kind of rhythm and were well beaten by Kerry in the Munster final. In a season where they also failed to make a dash in the league, getting to an All-Ireland quarter-final would garner them some credit in the end of year report.

Against them at the Gaelic Grounds is a Mayo side who, like last year, are going about their business through the back door in a fashion that is hardly spectacular, but is yielding results. The expectation is that Stephen Rochford's side will get tthe job done here. If they do, you can expect the pressure to increase on Rebels boss Peadar Healy.

They meet in the championship for the 12th time with Cork leading 7-4 from their previous 11 meetings. This is the first time they have met in the qualifiers.

Mayo are attempting to reach the All-Ireland quarter-final for the seventh successive year. Cork are attempting to reach the quarter-final for the first time since 2014. Prior to that, they reached the last eight in successvie seasons from 2005.

Concerns over Galway's well-being

Time, they say, is a healer. Donegal footballers, after their collapse against Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final, dusted themselves down with victories over Longford and Meath in the qualifiers. That said, they weren't overly impressive in both.

Next up is a trip to Markievicz Park to take on a Galway side who are still reeling after Roscommon cast them aside with a fair amount of ease in the Connacht final.

Is 13 days enough for the Tribesemen to rediscover the feel-good factor that followed the win over Mayo?

What's worrying for Kevin Walsh's side was their complete fade out in the last 20 minutes against the Rossies. Something similar happened in their loss to Tipperary at Croker in 2016.

Donegal are bidding to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals for a seventh successive season.

Galway are attempting to reach the quarter-final for the third time in four seasons, having previously qualified in 2014 and 2016. *

Donegal scored 0-14 in three successive championship games with Galway in 2003 (draw and replay) and 2009. *

Galway have scored no goals against Donegal in their last three championship meetings in 2015-2009-2003 (replay).

Davy looks to topple the Déise

Twelve months ago, Wexford and Waterford met in the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final, with Derek McGrath's side winning by ten points. The expectation is that it will be a lot closer on the scoreboard in this renewal.

Wexford have had three weeks to get over their Leinster final loss to Galway. It's easy to say that Wexford are now in 'bonus territory'. Yes, they've had a great season, but you can be sure that Davy Fitz and co will not want the journey to step here. Traditionally, Waterford would not hold any fear for the Slaneysiders.

As for the Déise, well all talk of '1959' has been consigned to history after the win over Kilkenny. In his fourth year in charge, Derek McGrath has to be looking at an All-Ireland final appearance with his charges. The bookies have them as favourites to clear this hurdle.

Jackie Tyrrell's view

"There's going to be tactics in the game but I'd hope they're not the overriding factor because it's two different teams.

"Wexford are really in bonus territory with Davy Fitz. They are riding the crest of a wave down there, but Waterford have a bit more pressure on them.

Davy Fitzgerald 'will have a plan' for Austin Gleeson

"They are on a four-year journey with Derek McGrath. They've got the Kilkenny hoodoo off their backs, that was really weighing on them, so they can really go and have a go, but there's a bit more pressure.

"Yes, tactics and systems will come into play, but you would hope, with the talent available on both sides, that they really just go at it.

"It's set up to be a really different game, it could be cagey, it could be open, we just don't know. With Davy involved anything is possible.

"Davy will know. He was down in Waterford, he knows the culture, and he'll have been watching Waterford closely this year.

"He'll have a plan up his sleeve for Austin Gleeson, maybe like he did with Joe Canning in the Leinster final. He'll have his homework done."