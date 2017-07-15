Tipperary manager Liam Kearns said that Armagh were "probably the better team" but took issue with the refereeing in his team's two-point loss in the Round 3B qualifier in Semple Stadium this evening.

Armagh trailed by four points after 40 minutes but delivered a powerful second-half display to overwhelm their opponents in the final half hour.

But the home crowd grew increasingly agitated with the decisions of referee Paddy Neilan, particularly his refusal to allow advantage to Tipperary's Philip Austin when the corner-forward appeared to be through on goal.

An Armagh goal was disallowed in the first half in similar circumstances.

Neilan was booed by Tipperary supporters as he left the pitch.

Kearns said he was wary about commenting on the refereeing performance but expressed his dissatisfaction nonetheless.

"I'm not going to comment on the referee," he told RTÉ Sport.

"It's not going to do so us any good. But we just weren't happy with the decisions that didn't go our way and decisions that went their way.

"He seemed to say we were diving all game. And I didn't see that and he did obviously. We got a black card and... anyway, look...

"Fair play to Armagh. I think they were probably the better team."

Kearns said that Tipperary failed to build enough of a score in the first half and acknowledged that his side were hanging on for much of the second period.

"We didn't take our scores in the first half and that put us under pressure. And in the second half, I would have to they were on top and we were hanging on.

"I would say the better team won ultimately and I won't say any more than that.

"In fairness, that was payback for Armagh. They were caught by us in the League. So they've done the same to us now.

"Fair play to Armagh and I wish them all the best."