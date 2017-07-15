Tom Cribbin has announced his resignation as Westmeath manager this afternoon after three years at the helm.

At a press briefing in the Mullingar Park Hotel, Cribbin said he had brought the team as far as he could and that a new voice was required to take the team forward.

In his three year stint, Cribbin guided Westmeath to two successive Leinster finals, both of which they lost to Dublin.

In a tumultuous opening year in the job, he harshly criticised his more experienced players after their relegation from Division 2.

A couple of months later, Westmeath recorded their first and only championship victory over Meath after an extraordinary comeback in the Leinster semi-final.

In 2017, Cribbin guided Westmeath to promotion from Division 4 but their summer campaign ended on a flat note.

Westmeath met Dublin earlier in the championship than in the two previous seasons and, after discarding the cautious tactics of the previous couple of seasons, were ripped apart, losing by 31 points.

Cribbin's final game in charge was the five point defeat to Armagh last weekend.