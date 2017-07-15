2002 All-Ireland champion Oisín McConville thinks Armagh can use the pain of their last-gasp National League defeat to Tipperary ahead of their visit to Thurles this evening.

Armagh have made quiet progress in the qualifiers since losing to Down in Newry in the Ulster quarter-final.

Firstly, a nine-point victory over Fermanagh in Round 1 of the qualifiers gave manager Kieran McGeeney only the second championship win of his reign.

And last weekend, a late surge enabled them to overcome Westmeath by five points in Mullingar.

This evening, they travel to Semple Stadium to face Tipperary, the side who pipped them for promotion to Division 2 in dramatic fashion back in April.

With Armagh on the brink of promotion to the second tier, Michael Quinlivan slammed home a late goal to complete his hat-trick and claim an unlikely 3-08 to 0-16 win.

Speaking on Game On on RTÉ 2FM, McConville reckons Armagh can harness the pain of that loss as motivation for this evening's qualifier.

And wonders whether Armagh's battling victory over Westmeath offers any evidence that Kieran McGeeney's luck has turned.

"I felt we had a very good League and there was games that we should have won," said McConville.

"We did okay in the Fermanagh game but last week there's no doubt that if Westmeath had taken their chances then Armagh were gone.

"So we've won a bit of a dogfight, we've won a game that maybe shouldn't have gone our way. So, maybe things are turning for Kieran McGeeney a little bit.

"I think we're closer to our best 20 or 21 players than we have been in some time.

"I was at the Armagh-Tipperary game in the League. Armagh were much the better team. Quinlivan absolutely haunted us that day. I think he got 3-1 and he might have only got five or six touches of the ball that day.

"I think the hurt that was caused by the loss in that last League game which gives us a huge amount of fuel and that's a game that Armagh can realistically win."