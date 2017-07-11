Eight-time All-Ireland winner Eddie Brennan has said he felt that Kilkenny's body language wasn't good during the 2017 hurling championship.

Kilkenny exited the championship last Saturday after suffering their first summer loss to Waterford in 58 years.

Before that, they were knocked out of the Leinster championship by Wexford and then struggled by Limerick in a much criticised Round 1 qualifier game in Nowlan Park.

It is the earliest that Kilkenny have departed the championship since 1996 when the competition was still run on a straightforward knockout format.

Speaking on Game On on RTÉ 2FM, Brennan said he first spotted the warning signs about Kilkenny's freshness in last year's All-Ireland final loss to Tipperary.

"Maybe they're just gone stale. I felt in the All-Ireland final last year, they ran out of juice and they met a very fresh and hungry Tipperary team," Brennan said.

"And I know myself from experience that if you're going to succeed, you have to be jumping out of your skin and full of energy, full of confidence and really enjoying it.

"And I thought in the last couple of matches, their body language wasn't good. And that's not a criticism or anything. It happens in sport."

While Kilkenny's defence was singled out for praise following their dogged display against Limerick, Henry Shefflin and others noted that their forwards still weren't firing as in previous seasons.

Brennan pinpoints a dip in performance in the forwards as one of the central problems this year.

2014 Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan, whom Brennan notes is still suffering from a back injury, struck just 0-1 in three championship matches this season.

"They probably have not had a good year in general. If you were to go back and even reflect on the League matches. You think of the Clare match, going down to Ennis, and they got a good trimming that day.

"I think maybe there was a lot of changes from day to day. You really need your forward unit flying and maybe we just hadn't that this year.

"TJ Reid and Richie Hogan have been so good for the last five or six years. Different lads were supplemented that on occasion. I felt that if either of those fellas plateaued or dipped in form this year that we were going to be in trouble.

"It seems to have been that Richie's form has dipped a little bit. Funnily enough, people were saying that TJ wasn't playing well but still he's weighing in with massive scores."