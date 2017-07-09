1999 All-Ireland winner Seanie McGrath attributes Cork's unexpected renaissance in 2017 to the management allowing the players to express themselves.

On this day a year ago, Cork exited the 2016 championship in Round 2 of the qualifiers after a three-point loss to an unfancied Wexford side.

It was recorded as the latest in a sequence of dispiriting championship exits after bad losses to Tipperary and Galway in the previous two years.

Many observers pronounced the result an all-time low while analysts pointed to the dearth of silverware at underage level in recent seasons and said that Cork were merely reaping what they'd sown. A few more years in the wilderness were anticipated.

A year on, Cork are suddenly in triumphant mood again having regained the Munster championship, beating Tipperary, Waterford and Clare in the process.

Asked to account for the turnaround in fortunes, Seanie McGrath believes that this year's success is down to management allowing the players to operate with greater abandon.

Speaking on The Marty Squad on RTÉ Radio 1, McGrath said that Cork had been too radical in attempting to alter their style last season.

"I think management have eased off on the players. I think last year they were a little bit tough on them,

"I think they tried to change Cork's style last year and go a bit more aggressive and a bit more tactical. And I think Cork are better when they play with a bit more abandon and let the players express themselves.

"I think Patrick Horgan, in particular, has revelled inside in the full forward line. Every time the ball goes into the full forward line, he looks a different player. He looks fresh. The same goes for Conor Lehane.

"And then obviously the influx of new players has given us the tonic we needed."

Meanwhile, former Clare selector Tony Considine marvelled at Cork's ability to switch from bust to boom in such a short period of time.

"Does anyone do overnight better than Cork? All I hear is about this hurling crisis in Cork. They're Munster minor champions in Cork this evening and they're Munster senior champions. Where is the crisis?"