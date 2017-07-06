Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has made two changes to his starting line-up for Saturday’s All-Ireland hurling qualifier against Dublin, with Jason Forde and John McGrath set to feature from throw-in at Semple Stadium.

Forde and McGrath, who both came off the bench in the All-Ireland champions’ 2-18 to 0-15 win over Westmeath in the first round of the qualifiers, will replace Noel McGrath and the injured Niall O’Meara.

McGrath finished with a personal tally of 1-01 last time out after his introduction as the Premier County bounced back from their loss to Cork in May, while Forde contributed two points.

Tipperary (v Dublin): Daragh Mooney; Donagh Maher, Tomas Hamill, James Barry; Joe O'Dwyer, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Michael Breen; Jason Forde, Patrick Maher, Dan McCormack; John O'Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath

The Waterford team for Saturday evening's All-Ireland senior hurling championship qualifier with Kilkenny contains one change from the side which mauled Offaly last weekend.

Maurice Shanahan has been dropped and is replaced by De La Salle's Jake Dillon. This is the only change in personnel from last weekend.

The 2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson has been named at centre half back. Kilkenny are to name their team tomorrow evening.

Kilkenny (v Waterford): Stephen O'Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Jake Dillon; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives