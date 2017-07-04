Cork’s footballers received plenty of criticism in the wake of their tame performance against Kerry in Sunday’s Munster SFC final, but Tomás Ó Sé believes management and officialdom are largely to blame for the county’s woes.

The former Kerry star, who lives in Cork, believes the county board erred in appointing Peadar Healy as manager in October 2015 and questioned the tactics employed in the defeat in Killarney, where the Kingdom coasted to a 1-23 to 0-15 victory.

Ó Sé left RTÉ 2fM’s Game On listeners in no doubt as to whether Healy was the man to lead Cork forward forward, saying: "I think he’s in over his head here. I don’t think they had the right team on the field.

"I’ve seen guys inside in dressing rooms at half-time coming in and rising a team, and a team performing differently in the second half, because of exactly what was said to them a half-time.

"And I’ve also been in dressing rooms where that’s happened before games.

"Not only the performance, but tactically I think they were out of it."

The Ventry native also questioned the recent track record of Cork’s county board in finding the right man for the job.

"It’s very important to get the right person in charge, end of story" he said.

"I don’t think they’ve got the right person in charge.

"I don’t think they’ve been getting the right person in charge for a long time.

"They’re getting it wrong in the hurling as well.

"There’s a place to lay the blame there as well.

"But, right now at the moment, it’s the management you have to look at.

"They’re still in the championship. What happens from here on in, I don’t know. Nobody expects anything out of them.

"You see the following that the hurlers get and the following the footballers get, they don’t show respect for them.

"They all went to Killarney and it was more of a day out - the fact that the weather was good. All up to Killarney; great town, great craic, everything like that: ‘we’ll get beat but sure we’ll have a bit of a fun day’.

"The attitude seems wrong in that regard."

Elaborating on Cork’s tactical flaws, Ó Sé said: "Their kick-outs were crazy.

"They didn’t even win half of their own kick-outs.

"They were one-dimensional. They only attacked by running. That was the only way - there was no long ball going in."

"Niall Coakley, I don’t think should have been starting. Peter Kelleher was on the bench.

"In midfield they were cleaned out."

Ó Sé also insisted that the scheduling of club matches had compromised Cork’s preparations for their provincial decider with their arch enemies, contrasting the approach taken in the Kingdom.

"Two weeks before Cork played Kerry last Sunday, there was county championship football played in Cork," he said incredulously.

"If that was in Kerry... it wouldn’t even happen!

"The footballers - the county team - are training to play Cork in a Munster final. They’re going to be given a minimum of three weeks together, minimum.

"These guys were forced to play and break up their squad for a full weekend, so they probably got five sessions together before the Kerry game, which is absolutely ridiculous."