Damian Barton's tenure as Derry football manager appears to be over following the Oak Leaf county's exit from this year's Championship at the weekend.

Derry were beaten by Mayo in their qualifier clash on Saturday and a statement released by the county board tonight seems to signal that Barton's time in charge has come to an end.

In the statement, Derry GAA thanked Barton for his endeavours during his period in charge over the past two years and are beginning the process of looking for "nominations for the position of Derry senior football manager".

The statement read: "Damian Barton was ratified by Coiste Chontae Dhoire as Derry senior football manager for an agreed period of two years.

"We would like to sincerely thank Damian, his management and backroom teams, and all the players who have represented their county during this period.

"Nominations for the position of Derry senior football manager will be sought from our clubs in the coming weeks."