Former All-Ireland winning manager Liam Griffin believes that the 2017 hurling championship is "Galway's to lose".

Galway were initially installed as favourites for the All-Ireland hurling title following Tipperary's surprise loss to Cork in the Munster championship back in May.

Since then, their odds have only shortened and today's emphatic nine-point victory over dangerous opponents will only encourage the hype surrounding the westerners.

Griffin, who coached Wexford to their last All-Ireland title in 1996, admitted that he didn't fancy his native county even when they were going well in the first half.

And, speaking on the RTÉ GAA podcast, Griffin said that Galway are deserving favourites for an All-Ireland.

Casting his eyes around among the other contenders, Griffin sees no one that match Galway on current form.

"They've got serious steel where they need steel. Where they were lacking steel in the past and were a bit more fragile. That looks to have been tackled.

"What I like about them is they showed maturity today. They weren't panicking when Wexford were going quite well. They were just playing steady hurling all along. They were just tapping over points.

"I think it's Galway's there to lose now. I really do think that.

"If you look at what's coming, I don't think Kilkenny are going to win an All-Ireland this year. I think Tipperary and Galway are the two big teams at this point.

"Cork, of course, are coming with a team but I still don't think Cork will have enough to beat Galway.

"I think they're deserving favourites. And I think they have a maturity that will bring it home for them this year."