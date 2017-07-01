Two Eamonn Dillon goals helped Dublin on their way to a crushing victory over Laois in their Round 1 hurling qualifier clash in Parnell Park today.

The away side started strongly with Patrick Purcell to the fore as Laois shot into a 0-05 to 0-02 lead inside six minutes.

Purcell himself struck all five of those points, an early haul which included a couple of huge efforts from the halfway line.

Cahir Healy was lucky to remain on the pitch after a dangerous collision with David Treacy in the opening minutes.

The Wicklow referee John Keenan satisfied himself with brandishing a yellow card.

Despite their brisk start, Laois were unable to take full advantage of the strong wind at their backs in the first half and the Dubs grew into the contest.

The hosts ultimately levelled the game via the efforts of Ben Quinn and ever-accurate David Treacy.

The Dublin half forward line would eventually take control in the closing stages of the first half with Treacy frees keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

But Laois would rally just before half-time as Mark Kavanagh and goalkeeper Enda Rowland notched up scores to cut Dublin’s lead to a solitary point at the break.

After both sides exchanged points in the opening stages of the second half, Eamonn Dillon hit possibly the game's decisive score on the 41st minute mark.

Dillon caught the ball just in front of the 13-metre line and spun to shoot across keeper Rowland and into the bottom corner of the net.

The goal sparked Dublin into life and within fifteen minutes they had stretched nine points ahead of their opponents with the lively Ben Dillon firing over three points from play.

Laois offered little resistance and would slip further behind as Dublin piled on the scores in the final quarter, eventually running up a tally of 2-28.

Dillon would prove Laois's tormentor once more as he blasted home Dublin’s second goal with four minutes remaining.

Three minutes later, Healy, who narrowly escaped a red card in the first half, was eventually sent off following a clash with the influential Dillon.

In the closing minutes, Enda Rowland did put some gloss on the scoreline from a Laois perspective when he fired a free to the net.

Dublin: C Dooley, C O’Callaghan, E O’Donnell, F O Riain Broin, S Moran, C Crummey, S Barrett (0-01), B Quinn (0-03), N McMorrow (0-01), D Burke (0-02), L Rushe, E Dillon (2-04), C O’Sullivan (0-03), R O’Dwyer, D Treacy (0-9, 0-6f)

Subs: F Whitely (0-02) for N McMorrow 49, D O’Callaghan for C O’Sullivan 60 (0-02), F McGibb for D Burke 62, J Hetherton (0-01) for R O’Dwyer 65, T Connolly for S Moran 65

Laois: E Rowland (1-01, 0-01f), D Palmer, L Bergin, L Cleere, E Killeen, M Whelan (0-01), C Collier (0-01), P Purcell (0-05), J Kelly, R Mullaney, C Healy, S Downey, M Kavanagh (0-06, 0-02f), N Foyle, A Dunphy

Subs: C Taylor (0-01) for J Kelly HT, A Corby for A Dunphy 53, S Bergin for S Downey 57

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow)