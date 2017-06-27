Cavan forward Seanie Johnson admits that Gaelic football is becoming hard to watch.

Although both Dublin and Down produced some memorable scores and plays in their respective championship wins over Westmeath and Monaghan at the weekend, open and attacking football is becoming less and less common.

The Leinster championship draw between Offaly and Westmeath three weeks ago was described by one commentator as a giant game of Olympic handball, even if it was played in difficult conditions.

The general consensus is that many of the traditional skills have disappeared and been replaced with an obsession with fitness, defence and holding on to possession.

"Football, being honest, at times has become hard-watched," Johnston, whose Cavan side beat Offaly at the weekend in the qualifiers, told RTÉ 2fm's Game On.

"There’s no point in saying otherwise with the defensive way it has become set up, it’s become difficult.

"[Cavan] are trying to play a slight bit more expansively, while still trying to hold our shape at the back.

"Most teams are setting up very similarly. There’s not going to be a gung-ho approach.

"People think that Dublin and Kerry are playing this very expansive football.

"You look at Dublin, at times they’ll have 13 or 14 men behind the ball as well, it’s just the way it’s gone."