Dublin racked up their largest ever Championship win on Sunday, a 31-point steamrolling of Westmeath at Croke Park.

Having eased past Carlow the last time out, Jim Gavin's men are going for their seventh provincial title on the bounce.

It again raised questions about the merit of such mismatches, and what can be done to avoid the gap widening even further.

The Sunday Game got the views of 10 managers - Niall Carew (Sligo), Gearóid Adams (Antrim), Pat Flanagan (Offaly), Damian Barton (Derry), Denis Connerton (Longford), Peter Creedon (Laois), Tom McGlinchey (Waterford), Colin Kelly (Louth), Johnny Magee (Wicklow) and Tom Cribbin (Westmeath) - on what, if anything should be done to the summer format.

Analysts Joe Brolly and Dessie Dolan also weighed in with their views on a divisive issue.