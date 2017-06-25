Two Championship draws will take place on Monday's Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 with some big names in both football and hurling awaiting their fate.

In the Round 1 hurling draw, teams are drawn from two bowls: the four Leinster Championship sides, Offaly, Kilkenny, Dublin and Westmeath; and another containing the three Munster counties plus the preliminary round winner: Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford and Laois, who beat Carlow by a point on Sunday.

Those games will take place over the weekend of 1/2 July.

A separate draw will be made for home advantage, and that's subject to the avoidance of repeat pairings so Laois v Westmeath will not be permitted as a tie should they be drawn together.

Carlow, Armagh and Cavan will learn their All-Ireland SFC qualifier fate after all three overcame their first-round hurdles on Sunday.

Carlow edged past London 0-13 to 0-12 in McGovern Park to squeeze through, with the Orchard County defeating Fermanagh and Cavan having too much for Offaly.

On Saturday, PJ Banville proved pivotal as Wexford got past Limerick with a 0-13 to 0-12 success.

The Round 2B football and Round 1 hurling draw will take place on Morning Ireland after the 8.30am news. It will also be available on RTÉ News Now.

Four games will take place on the weekend of 8/9 July.

Cavan, Armagh, Wexford and Carlow will go into a draw with the defeated 'B' side provincial semi-finalists: Westmeath, Monaghan, Tipperary and Leitrim.

A separate draw will be made for home advantage and where two teams have met previously in this year’s provincial championship the winner of that game gets to play on their own patch.

Confirmation of venues, times and dates for all fixtures will be confirmed following a meeting of the CCCC on Monday afternoon.

