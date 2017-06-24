Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke admitted the concession of a penalty early in the second half was crucial in the Ulster semi-final defeat to Down, but vowed that his team will regroup for the qualifiers.

Down held off a second half comeback from the Farney men to upset the odds and book their place in next month’s provincial decider.

Four Darragh O’Hanlon frees and three Connaire Harrison scores sent Down in with a 0-10 to 0-8 interval lead.

O’Hanlon netted a penalty to push them seven ahead, but Monaghan staged a heroic late revival to narrow the gap to one.

But the Mourne men held on to seal it and O’Rourke admitted Down came into the game looking to prove their doubters wrong.

"We knew it was going to be a seriously tough game. Down are a very proud footballing county. The fact we'd beaten them so comprehensively last year they'd a lot of things to prove," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Right from the start of the game you could see that. Even at that we were disappointed with our own display in many ways.

"The boys showed great character in the second half, we battled back, we just weren't able to get the score to equalise. We're bitterly disappointed.

"The penalty at the start of the second half was a real killer blow."

"On any championship day when you go out, you have to be prepared to play really well, to be at the top of your form. We just didn't achieve that."

The penalty decision, awarded after Down’s Niall Donnelly was pulled back by Colin Walshe and which O’Hanlon dispatched to the net for a seven-point lead, was the crucial score of the game.

O’Rourke conceded as much, but said their season is far from over as they look to negotiate the qualifier route.

"It was just one of those days where we were always chasing the game. Down deserved it on the day. We'll just have to regroup.

"We should look forward to the challenge of the qualifiers and see where that takes us."

"The season isn't over. We're out of the Ulster championship but the All-Ireland series is still very much alive.

"If we want to progress we're going to have to get the heads down and work hard in training.

"The boys owe us nothing. They've put in a massive shift over the last number of years. They've shown great consistency, trained really well, shown massive commitment. I've no doubt that will be there again.

