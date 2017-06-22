Tipperary hurling manager Michael Ryan says his team's time in "hurling purgatory is nearly served" as they await the draw for the hurling qualifiers next Monday.

Over a month has elapsed since Tipperary's surprise defeat to Cork in a thrilling Munster championship match in Thurles.

That setback, combined with the heavy defeat to Galway in the Allianz Hurling League final, saw the odds lengthen considerably on Tipperary completing their first back-to-back All-Ireland success since 1964-65.

Just over a week after the loss to Cork, All-Star corner back and the 2014 Young Hurler of the Year Cathal Barrett was dropped from the panel for disciplinary reasons.

"Our time in purgatory is nearly served."

Since then the spotlight has switched elsewhere, with Kilkenny and Waterford both losing in their respective provincial championships.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Ryan made it plain that he is eager for his side to return to the fray.

"Yes, of course we're very disappointed with how, number one, the start of the championship went for us and obviously the conclusion of the League," he said.

"Those were both defeats that certainly hurt us, in particular the management and players, because we work really, really hard. In particular the players who just give and give.

"But look, our time in purgatory is nearly served. We'll get to compete on Saturday week. We don’t know who the opposition will be yet, the draw is on Monday morning and we wait with bated breath.

"And do you know what? I did say this last September, straight after our great win in the All-Ireland, that 2017 was going to be an incredible year for hurling.

"And isn’t it exactly that?"

The presence of Kilkenny and Waterford in the pot for next Monday has resulted in this being one of the most hotly anticipated qualifiers series the hurling championship has witnessed.

Drawn in Pot 2, Tipperary could face any one of Offaly, Westmeath, Dublin or Kilkenny.

Tipperary last met Kilkenny in the qualifiers in Nowlan Park in 2013, with the hosts ekeing out a win on a scoreline of 0-20 to 1-14.