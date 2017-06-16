It's all about the local rivalries this weekend as four sets of neighbours meet to try and win provincial final sports in football and hurling.

The meeting of Ulster football heavyweights Tyrone and Donegal catches the eye as does a rejuvenated Cork facing Waterford in Munster hurling, while there are two first-time Championship pairings in the football qualifiers.

SATURDAY June 17

Leinster SFC quarter-final replay

1400 Westmeath v Offaly, TEG Cusack Park



Leinster SFC semi-final

1900 Meath v Kildare, O'Connor Park

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 1A

1700 Louth v Longford, Gaelic Grounds

1700 Wicklow v Laois, Aughrim

1700 Sligo v Antrim, Markievicz Park

1500 Waterford v Derry, Fraher Field

SUNDAY June 18

Munster SHC semi-final

1600 Cork v Waterford, Semple Stadium

Connacht SFC semi-final

1530 Roscommon v Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park

Ulster SFC semi-final

1400 Tyrone v Donegal, Clones

Leinster SHC semi-final

1400 Galway v Offaly, O'Moore Park

ONLINE

Live blogs on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1400 on Saturday and 1300 on Sunday

TV

Saturday: Meath v Kildare, Sky Sports 5 from 1800. Sunday: Tyrone v Donegal followed by Cork v Waterford, RTÉ One from 1310

Highlights of all the weekend's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 2130

Live games also available overseas on GAAGO

RADIO

Saturday: Live commentary on Meath v Kildare and updates on other games on RTÉ Radio 1 Saturday Sport from 1400

Sunday: Live commentary on Tyrone v Donegal and Cork v Waterford with updates on Roscommon v Leitrim and Galway v Offaly on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400

WEATHER

Saturday: Dry with good sunshine in most parts, the cloudier regions will be in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees generally, several degrees lower along Atlantic coasts, but relative humidity will be high so it will feel warmer. Winds mostly light to moderate southwesterly.

Sunday: Warm and dry in most areas, with sunny spells, the best of these in the midlands, east and south, though there is a risk of mist and fog patches near coasts. The west and north will be cloudier, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in coastal areas. Max. 16 to 19 degrees in the west and northwest, 20 to 25 Celsius elsewhere. Winds will be light, southwesterly or variable. For more go to met.ie

No love lost in Leinster

The consensus last week was that the 0-10 apiece draw between Offaly and Westmeath wouldn't be living too long in anyone's memory.

Offaly finished with 13 men but both Michael Brazil and Ruáirí Allen will be available to play as they were second-yellow offences.

The first replay between the counties in 20 years takes place in Cusack Park in Mullingar on Saturday afternoon as they battle for the debatable privilege of facing All-Ireland champions Dublin in a Leinster semi-final.

Later on Saturday evening, Meath and Kildare face off in the first of the semis.

Both teams had comfortable victories in their quarter-finals, Meath beating Louth by 0-27 to 3-9 while Kildare thumped Laois 1-21 to 1-7.

Kildare were 10-point winners when the sides met in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League in February but The Royals have been victorious in the counties' last two Championship meetings and RTÉ analyst Tomás Ó Sé has tipped them to make it three-in-a-row.

Qualifier quest begins

It's the first round of the qualifiers and four teams are about to have a very short summer indeed.

Louth host a Longford team, who have been very impressive at this stage in recent years, winning eight first-round ties in a row.

Louth won by 0-11 to 0-10 when they met in Division 3 earlier this and there might not be much between them again.

Sligo and Antrim is another Division 3 rematch but the first ever Championship meeting between the counties.

Antrim won the League encounter by 0-11 to 1-07 but it remains to be seen who reacts better to heavy provincial exits to Donegal (16 points) and Mayo (nine points) respectively.

Waterford and Derry also meet for the first time in the Championship.

Waterford are seeking their first win in the qualifiers since beating London in 2011 but the Division 4 team will have their work cut out against a Derry side that were only relegated from Division 2 on points difference.

The Déise will have taken heart from running Cork to within a point in the Munster quarter-final however, while Derry need to regroup after their double-scores (0-22 to 011) beating at the hands of Tyrone.

Wicklow and Laois meet for the second year running after the O'Moore county were 3-16 to 0-18 winners in the first round of Leinster in 2016. Both sides will play in Division 4 next season.

Laois are seeking their fifth successive Championship win over the Garden County and began their campaign with an impressive win over Longford before losing heavily to Kildare. Wicklow lost to Louth by 1-19 to 1-14.

Cyclone brewing in Clones

It's arguably the first meeting of two teams with genuine title ambitions in the football Championship and it should be a tasty affair.

Tyrone beat Donegal to win their first Ulster title since 2010 last year. Donegal have contested the last six deciders in a row but one of these teams won't be contending for the Anglo-Celt this year.

Donegal were 0-12 to 0-6 victors in a rainsoaked League march meeting in Division 1 but neither team was troubled in their Ulster quarter-final and this could be close one.

Down or Monaghan await the winners.

Connacht clash

Roscommon are the final county into action in the football Championship when they take the field against Leitrim on Sunday, a day after four counties play their second, and last, game.

The Rossies beat Leitrim by 1-21 to 0-11 in the provincial quarter-final last year and will be confident of booking their place against Galway in the final on July 9.

Leitrim successfully avoided a shock when beating London by three last month but will feel they'll need to end a goalscoring drought against their neighbours that extends back to 2009 to progress.

The loss of star forward Emlyn Mulligan to a cruciate injury makes that task harder.

Familiar foes

Cork and Waterford clash in an intriguing Munster hurling semi-final on Sunday - their 16th Championship meeting in the last 18 years.

Cork hold the age in that time with seven victories to Waterford's six.

The Rebels' unexpected victory over Tipperary has thrown the province wide open but questions remain over their consistency following an up-and-down league campaign.

Waterford haven't played in 11 weeks since losing a league quarter-final to Galway but will see this year as a great chance to secure a first Munster crown since 2010 after losing the last two finals to Tipperary.

Cork were 1-21 to 1-13 winners when the sides met in Division 1A but suggestions are that Derek McGrath's men have been solely focused on the summer after bowing out at the All-Ireland semi-final stage in consecutive years.

Faithful to depart?

Galway's thrilling league final demolition of Tipperary and 14-point Leinster quarter-final dismissal of Dublin have raised expectations that the Tribesmen could be set to end a 28-year wait for the All-Ireland title.

While the hurling world may already be licking their lips at the prospect of a provincial final between Galway and a rejuvenated Wexford, there's the small matter of Offaly to dispose of first.

Offaly were impressive in their 4-15 to 1-20 win over Westmeath but haven't beaten Galway in the Championship since 1994 and Faithful legend Michael Duignan isn't optimistic that run will end on Sunday.