The Championship action comes thick and fast at this time of year. Though football dominates this weekend, with quarter or semi-finals across all four provinces, the undoubted highlight is the meeting of Wexford and Kilkenny in the Leinster hurling semi-final, writes Eoin Ryan.

Elsewhere, the hurlers from some of the counties who get less time in the spotlight contest the Lory Meagher, Nicky Rackard and Christy Ring Cup finals at Croke Park.

SATURDAY 10 June

Munster SFC semi-final

1700 Cork v Tipperary, Pairc Ui Rinn

Leinster SHC semi-final

1900 Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park

Christy Ring Cup final

1700 Carlow v Antrim, Croke Park

Nicky Rackard Cup final

1500 Armagh v Derry, Croke Park

Lory Meagher Cup final

1300 Warwickshire v Leitrim, Croke Park

SUNDAY 11 June

Ulster SFC quarter-final

1400 Cavan v Monaghan, Breffni Park

Leinster SFC quarter-final

1500 Offaly v Westmeath, O'Connor Park

Munster SFC semi-final

1530 Clare v Kerry, Cusack Park

Connacht SFC semi-final

1600 Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium

ONLINE

Live blogs on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now App from 1630 on Saturday and 1330 on Sunday

TG4 will stream the Lory Meagher, Nicky Rackard and Christy Ring Cup finals on their YouTube channel

TV

Saturday: Cork v Tipperary, RTÉ2 from 1630; Wexford v Kilkenny, Sky Sports 3 from 1800

Sunday: Cavan v Monaghan, RTÉ1/BBC2 NI from 1340; Galway v Mayo RTÉ1

Highlights of all the weekend's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 2100

Live games also available overseas on GAAGO.

RADIO

Saturday: Updates on hurling finals, live commentary on Cork v Tipperary and Wexford v Kilkenny on RTÉ Radio 1 Saturday Sport from 1400

Sunday: Live commentary on Cavan v Monaghan and Galway v Mayo with updates on Offaly v Westmeath and Clare v Kerry on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400

WEATHER

Saturday: Heavy rain in the early morning will clear eastwards through the morning and brighter weather will follow. Sunny spells in most places in the afternoon and dry apart from scattered showers but possibly staying rather cloudy in southeastern parts. Humid and close with afternoon temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, but breezy with a fresh and gusty southwest wind, strong on western coasts.

Sunday: Fresher, less humid on Sunday with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy or possibly prolonged in western or northwestern areas later in the day. Breezy with a fresh and gusty southwest wind in afternoon temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius. For more go to met.ie

The new Model County army take on hurling's royalty

Wexford welcome Kilkenny to Wexford Park on Saturday in the first real test of their hurling renaissance under Davy Fitzgerald.

Leading the Yellow Bellies to promotion from Division 1B in his first season in charge has ignited expectations in the county and expect a sellout crowd of 25,000 to roar on their heroes to what they hope will be a first Championship victory over their neighbours since 2004.

That was Brian Cody's sole Championship defeat to Wexford however, and having watched the Model men win in the league at Nowlan Park for the first time in 58 years in April, he will be well aware of the tactical battle that's in store.

Fitzgerald will watch from the stands as he serves the end of his touchline ban for entering the pitch in the league semi-final defeat to Tipperary but it didn't seem to hinder his side in their 14-point quarter-final victory over Laois.

Wexford won by five points in the league quarter-final but Kilkenny are still the reigning Leinster championship and justifiable favourites. This is when they come alive.

Kilkenny have beaten Wexford by an average of 16 points over their last five Championship meetings.

Since Brian Cody took over as Kilkenny manager for the 1999 season, they have failed to reach the Leinster final on only two occasions (2004 and 2013).

Wexford are bidding to reach the Leinster final for the first time since 2008.

Croke Park clash of the ash

Antrim and Carlow meet for the fourth time this year in the Christy Ring Cup final, with Antrim having won two, while there was one draw in the previous three games.

Antrim, who lost to Meath in last year’s Ring Cup final replay, last won the title in 2006. Carlow last won it in 2009.

This week's hurling proposals, which would see both teams promoted to a revamped Liam MacCarthy Cup next year has the eased the pressure for victory.

In the Nicky Rackard final, Armagh will be hoping for better luck than in the last two years when they lost finals to Roscommon (2015) and Mayo (2016). Armagh last won the title in 2012. Derry last won it in 2006.

Leitrim and Warwickshire meet for the third time this year in the Lory Meagher final. Warwickshire won the previous two games, beating Leitrim by 0-18 to 2-10 in Division 3B of the Allianz League and by 2-16 to 1-11 in an earlier round of the Meagher Cup.

Tipping point

Cork and Tipperary kick off a feast of football derbies on Saturday evening.

Last year's first Championship success over the Rebels since 1944 was the catalyst for Tipperary's astonishing run to the All-Ireland semi-finals. A repeat victory would be nowhere as big a surprise.

The Division 3 champions are missing some key players through injury this weekend though and have lost All-Star goalkeeper Evan Comerford to a 12-week suspension.

Question marks abound over Cork after they followed a patchy league campaign with a nervy one-point win against Waterford in the Munster semi-final.

Tipperary are bidding to reach successive Munster finals for the first time since 1993-94. The last time Cork missed out on reaching the Munster final in successive years was in 2003-2004.

The Kingdom come to town

Munster champions Kerry travel to Clare in the other provincial semi-final.

The Banner are an improving side and preserved their Divsion 2 status in the spring but, especially given the nature of their 1-13 to 1-12 quarter-final win over Limerick, it's hard to imagine anything other than a repeat of last year's All-Ireland last-eight outcome.

Kerry may not match that 11-point margin of victory but you would expect the team that ended Dublin's 36-match unbeaten run to make an early statement of their All-Ireland title ambitions.

Clare last reached the Munster final in 2012, which was also the last time Kerry failed to reach the final.



Kerry go into the championships as Allianz League (Division 1) winners for the first time since 2009, a year they also won the All-Ireland title.

Green is probably not the colour

It's a heavyweight clash up north as Cavan and Monaghan collide at Breffni Park with they will feel is a winnable Ulster semi-final against Down at stake.

Monaghan were impressive in their opening 1-20 to 1-11 dismissal of Fermanagh while it's Cavan's first outing of the summer.

The teams drew 0-07 apiece in a drab Division 1 league encounter and you wouldn't exactly be expecting another goalfest on Sunday. They have raised just one green flag each over their last four Championship meetings.

Fintan Cahill was the last Cavan man to score a championship goal against Monaghan - in the 12th minute of the 1995 Ulster semi-final, which the Breffni men won by two points.

Monaghan are bidding to reach the Ulster semi-finals for a sixth successive year.

Offaly have traditionally had the hex over Westmeath in Championship - the Lake County's victory during the Paidí Ó Sé-led march to Leinster glory in 2004 was their first over their neighbours in 55 years.

They've won two of the last three though, including by 0-13 to 0-12 in last year's Leinster quarter-final.

Offaly finished mid-table in Division 3 while Westmeath won Division 4 so you would expect them to be operating at a similar level - however Tom Cribbin's men have raised their game for Championship over the last two years, reaching consecutive Leinster finals while dropping from Division 2 to 4.

The winners will play Dublin in the Leinster quarter-final on June 25



Offaly are bidding to reach the Leinster semi-final for the first time since 2007.

Will Galway bate Mayo?

Here's a GAANOW #TBT to famous meetings between @Galway_GAA & @MayoGAA over the past 50 years! Don't forget the two meet this Sunday at 4pm! pic.twitter.com/tlSWtTlRM3 — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 8, 2017

Arguably the weekend's most appetising football match-up is the meeting of these old Connacht rivals.

Galway stopped Mayo's drive for five Connacht titles in a row in last year's semi-final, going on to lift the Nestor Cup themselves before a surprise All-Ireland quarter-final exit to Tipperary.

Mayo regrouped to reach the All-Ireland decider, which they lost in characteristically heartbreaking fashion in a replay to Dublin.

Their enthusiasm to end that 66-year wait for Sam remains admirably undimmed however, and they started the summer in clinical fashion with a thumping 2-14 to 0-11 win over Sligo last month.

A place in the final against Leitrim or Roscommon awaits the winners.