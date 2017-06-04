Clare joint-manager Gerry O’Connor believes his side can find further improvement ahead of their Munster SHC final engagement against Cork or Waterford in five weeks’ time.

The Banner men saw off Limerick by 3-17 to 2-16 at Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with Shane O’Donnell bagging two goals in the win.

Reflecting on the performance, O’Connor said: "The critical thing is we got across the line and we got a really good performance out of our guys.

"It was one of those games where we were one pass away from really putting them away.

"There’s lots more for us to work on between now and 9 July.

"We got super goals and you could probably say that we missed some goal opportunities as well.

"Overall, we’d be happy with the level of effort, we’d be very happy with the level of tackling, the level of finishing is something that we have to work on for the next day."

Clare raced into an eight-point lead in the first half, but a total shift in momentum saw Limerick erode that advantage and rapidly restore parity.

"It was probably better that it came at that stage, rather than at the start of the second half, because it really jolted our guys," O’Connor admitted.

"We were probably coasting. We were playing really well. We went seven or eight points up and they wiped out an eight-point lead in almost eight minutes.

"Several times Limerick came back over the 70 minutes and each time we pegged them back.

"We stood up and we were really brave."

Goals win games and Limerick boss John Kiely was acutely aware of the damage that the concession of three goals did to his side’s prospects.

"I think the difference really was obviously the goals," Kiely said.

"We found it harder to get goals than they did.

"They got goals at the right time."

At the other end, Limerick were far too wasteful in front of the posts.

"We had too many wides in the first half," Kiely said.

"We needed to keep it a little bit closer and we needed to maybe close the gap a little bit sooner after half-time just to put a bit more pressure on them.

"But they’re a good side and they’ve some really, really good forwards."