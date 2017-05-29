Galway have confirmed that corner-back Paul Killeen will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the Tribesmen's Leinster SHC quarter-final victory over Dublin on Sunday.

Killeen was forced off in the 26th minute of the 14-point triumph and was replaced by John Hanbury.

Speaking after the game, manager Micheál Donoghue told RTÉ that the 22-year-old's injury put "a huge dampener on the win for us".

Killeen made his senior debut for Galway in 2014 when he also captained the county's under 21s.

"It is now confirmed that Paul has suffered a cruciate injury which will rule him out of action for the remainder of the season," a statement from Galway said.

"On behalf of the Galway senior hurling panel and management team we would like to wish Paul our very best wishes for a speedy recovery and I ask that all of us offer our full support and best wishes to Paul."