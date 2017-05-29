Kevin Cassidy believes the one-sided nature of many games in the football Championship so far should be sounding alarm bells in headquarters.

Despite the impending introduction of the 'Super 8' stage in place of the quarter-finals in 2018, the provincial championship structures will remain as they are.

Speaking after Tyrone's 0-22 to 0-11 trouncing of neighbours Derry, the former Donegal defender called for a new approach.

"Donegal-Antrim, Monaghan-Fermanagh, Mayo-Sligo were complete mismatches," he told RTÉ Sport.

"This is supposed to be the strongest province but the three games to date have been very poor so I think it's definitely time for change.

Cassidy suggested that Tyrone were able to cruise through the game in second gear and will be a different animal when they meet his native county on June 18.

"Coming here, we worried for Derry, the rumblings of discontent with players and clubs," he said.

"They put it up to Tyrone for five or 10 minutes of the second half but after that the gulf in class showed, and though they weren't at their best, they easily got past them.

"The top teams really don't start until June or July.

"Tyrone will be three or four steps above their fitness level today to play Donegal.

"So when they can come in to a Championship match and canter through, something has to be done.