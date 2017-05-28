Dublin hurling manager Ger Cunningham was disappointed with some of the decisions that went against his side during their Leinster quarter-final defeat by Galway.

The Tribesmen advance with a 14-point victory at O'Connor Park as Dublin ended the game with 14 men following the sending off of Cian O'Callaghan.

And while he admitted the referee was well down the list of reasons for Dublin's provincial exit, Cunningham believes his side did not receive "a fair crack of the whip".

Speaking to RTÉ Sport post-match, the Cork man revealed he was dismayed to have conceded such a big tally.

"Yeah, that's a huge scoreline to concede," he said. "It's very disappointing from our point of view, especially considering we put ourselves in a situation where we were two or three points down at half-time.

"We thought we were in a good position to push on in the second half. But we conceded a couple of early scores and then were struggling to get back into the game.

"Then obviously the sending off had a huge bearing on the scoreline."

O'Callaghan received his second yellow for bringing down Galway forward Conor Cooney, but Cunningham questioned the severity of the response from Westmeath whistler Barry Kelly.

"To me, looking from 60 or 70 yards away, I didn't see how that could be a sending off. I asked the referee has he pulled him, he said it was a hand trip. I haven't seen it but I I'd like to see it back again.

"I'm not sure what the first yellow card was for. Normally I'm one to criticise referees, but I thought the amount of times we were held up in the tackle, high tackles, arm tackles, I just didn't think we had a fair crack of the whip.

"I'm not sure it would have made much difference to the scoreline, at the end of the day we were beaten by the better team on the day. Fair play to Galway."

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue was happy with his side's display overall but warned they still have room to improve.

He also revealed that corner-back Paul Killeen had suffered a suspected cruciate ligament injury after going off in the 26th minute.

"It's the first game of the Leinster championship so obviously we're delighted with the win," he told RTÉ Sport. "It's good to get up and running.

"I thought we started off sluggish enough but got into the game. The boys' attitude and committment was very good.

"Similar to the league final, we're coming away with a win but with a lot to work on.

"We have a good team and we'll look forward to the Offaly game now in three weeks' time.

"Unfortunately, we lost Paul Killeen, which looks like a cruciate injury. That puts a huge dampener on the win for us."

Galway racked up a massive score of 2-28 but Donoghue put the 14-point winning margin down to his team's numerical superiority after O'Callaghan's dismissal.

"Dublin are a great team and it was a good contest," he said.

"The scoreboard probably flattered us in the end but that's probably down to them having a man sent off.

"Once they went down to 14 it opened it up for us."