Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has made five changes to his team for Sunday's Ulster quarter-final showdown with Derry from the side that took the field in their last League game.

Goalkeeper Niall Morgan, defenders Ronan McNamee and Rory Brennan, and forwards Conor Meyler and Matthew Donnelly all come into the starting line-up in changes from the team that took on Kerry in April.

Mickey O'Neill, Cathal McCarron, Ronan McNabb, Padraig McNulty and Darren McCurry all lose out, with McCarron along with Justin McMahon ruled out through injury.

Padraig Hampsey, Conall McCann and Kieran McGeary will all be starting their first Ulster Senior Football Championship games against the Oak Leaf County at Celtic Park this weekend.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNamee, Padraig Hampsey; Tiernan McCann, Rory Brennan, Peter Harte; Colm Cavanagh, Conall McCann; Kieran McGeary, Niall Sludden, Conor Meyler, Mark Bradley, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly.

Subs: Michael O’Neill, Lee Brennan, Frank Burns, Declan McClure, Hugh Pat McGeary, Ronan McNabb, Padraig McNulty, Cathal McSHane, David Mulgrew, Ronan O’Neill