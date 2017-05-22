Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash believes that his side’s thrilling Munster Championship victory over All-Ireland holders Tipperary was down to hard work on the training pitch.

Cork ran out four-point winners in an enthralling quarter-final at Semple Stadium.

It was Cork’s first championship victory over Tipp since 2010 - and their first against their old rivals on Premier County soil since the 2006 Munster final.

The Rebels were also able to gain a measure of revenge for last year’s Munster clash in which Tipperary ran out convincing winners.

Speaking to 2FM’s Game On, Nash admitted that the game with Tipperary had been Cork’s sole focus since the draw was made.

"It was good to get a win," he said. "It’s been there since the draw had been made, after last year had gone so poorly for us in Thurles we wanted to show what we can do.

"I thought it was a good performance all around, the only problem we have is that there’s nothing given out after yesterday.

"It was a good win, a great performance and just showed the training had gone so well. To show it on the field was great."

However, while Cork appeared to be a different side to the one that was so heavily beaten by Tipperary last year, Nash insists little has changed.

The veteran goalkeeper believes that his side worked just as hard on the training pitch last year, but that this time around their get their rewards.

"We’ve trained very well over the last two years. We felt going into the Tipp’ game last year we had a right chance. Obviously it didn’t happen for us.

"I was asked yesterday what was the difference and I don’t know. We got a great performance yesterday but again going into it last year, we felt we were there. You can’t put your finger on what the difference was between then and now."

Cork did name five debutants in their team and while there was a youthful look to the Rebels, Nash believes that his side have been helped by how quickly the new faces have adapted to senior inter-county hurling.

"The one thing I would say about those fellas’ that have come in is that they trained very, very well. Our training sessions have been excellent," he said.

"The best thing about it is there’s a great bond in the panel. Everyone gets on with one another and we seem to be all going the one way.

"The young fellahs’ have come in and gelled and the one thing we’re saying is that it’s a panel. We don’t look at the age. If you’re good enough you’re old enough.

"Anyone making their debut is fantastic and to get a win on your debut is fantastic. It was great for them and I was delighted for them."

"There’s no secret about it, a team that works hard tends to come out on top and we’ve been working very hard."