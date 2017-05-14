The Leinster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final draw has been made, with Laois rewarded for their win over Kerry with a tough assignment against high-flying Wexford.

Westmeath, who saw off neighbours Meath in their final round-robin group game, are paired against Offaly. Both of those games will take place on Saturday, May 27.

With Galway and Dublin clashing next weekend and Kilkenny receiving a bye to the last four, Wexford and Offaly awaited the outcome of today’s final round clashes.

Unbeaten Laois had three points to spare over Kerry at Austin Stack Park.

Westmeath had lost their opening two games and qualified by virtue of scoring difference after seeing off Meath.