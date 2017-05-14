Laois, Kerry, Meath and Westmeath all go into the third and final round of the Leinster qualifier group with ambitions of claiming a spot in the quarter-finals.

Laois look well placed to take one of the two places available after victories over Westmeath and Meath, and travel to Austin Stack Park to take on a Kerry side looking to bounce back from defeat in Mullingar last time out.

The derby between Westmeath at Meath and Cusack Park will have added spice with the possibility of a place in the last eight of Leinster, where Offaly and Wexford await.

The county that finishes third will remain in the qualifier group for 2018, while the side that finishes bottom will ply their trade in the Christy Ring Cup next year.

Kerry v Laois, Austin Stack Park, 3pm

Kerry boss Fintan O’Connor has said that he hopes Laois will "come down and put the feet up and relax" in Tralee.

The defeat for the Kingdom could see them through depending on the result of the Westmeath/Meath clash, while it could also see them relegated.

It is the third meeting of the year between the sides with both winning one each so far and little to separate them in each game.

In their last meeting just a month ago, Kerry racked up a score of 4-20 and still couldn’t get the better of today's opponents, and are likely to be reliant on the likes of Shane Nolan and Mike Boyle who have registered 2-21 collectively against Meath and Westmeath.

Patrick Purcell has been in fine scoring form for Laois

Rathdowney-Errill midfield duo of Ross King and Patrick Purcell have been leading lights for unbeaten Laois.

King has scored 33 points in his last three games including frees while Purcell scored 3-11, which included 3-06 from play against Meath last time out.

Kelly insists his team are simply focused on one game at a time.

"We don’t want to be looking on our phones finding out score differences or any of that situation so that’s all we’re focussing on at the minute is the round robin," he said recently at the launch of the Leinster Championship.

"Listen, if the bigger teams are there to come that’s the prize at the end of that great, but at the minute we are not looking there."

Westmeath v Meath, Cusack Park, 3pm

The derby encounter at Cusack Park will see the home side looking for their first win of the campaign, and also their first ever Championship win over neighbours Meath.

The Royals look well placed after an opening-round win over Kerry, but a hammering at the hands of Laois last time out means it is all to play for in Mullingar.

Westmeath have finished in the top two of the round-robin group in Leinster in the last two years, advancing to the provincial quarter-finals, but have found the going much tougher this year.

Manager Michael Ryan is hopeful his team will be ready for the derby challenge.

"The situation is clear for us, if we don’t win, then we will finish bottom. A draw won’t be good enough for us, we need to win," he said.

"The way we see it, it’s very much a 50-50 game."