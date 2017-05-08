Sligo manager Niall Carew said his team were driven to victory in New York by the real threat of the home side claiming their first ever win in the Championship.

The Yeats County survived a scare in the Big Apple as they overcame a dogged New York to finish strongly and book a Connacht semi-final date with Mayo.

Justin O’Halloran’s Exiles grabbed their first lead of a terrific contest with less than 20 minutes on the clock, but a goal from wing-back Eoin McHugh and further scores from key forwards such as Mark Breheny and Adrian Marren ensured there would be no upset in front of 5,000 supporters.

Speaking on the RTÉ Sport GAA podcast, Carew said it was test that Sligo were prepared for.

"It was pressure the whole time coming over here," he said.

"You don’t want to be the first team to be beaten by New York.

"They talked themselves up very well all week. We were very wary coming into it.

"It was important to be professional."

Sligo trained on astro turf pitches in the lead-up to the game in preparation for the playing surface in New York and Carew praised the County Board for getting the team over earlier in the week to prepare for the Championship opener.

Missed opportunities ensured they only led by two points at the interval, but he felt the players implemented the gameplan well after the break.

"We should have been up by more than two points at half time," he said.

"We said that if we just keep probing more than looking for the killing pass in the rain and on that surface.

"We said that if we probed more and kept the ball in hand, the gaps would appear, and that’s exactly what we did."