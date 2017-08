Tyrone will field the same side that defeated Down in last month’s Ulster SFC final when they face Armagh in Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals at Croke Park.

Ronan O’Neill scored both Tyrone’s goals in the 2-17 to 0-15 victory over Down after being introduced from the bench, but Red Hands manager Mickey Harte has opted against handing a starting berth to the Omagh man.

The Tyrone bench does feature one change from the win over Down, with Frank Burns replacing Cathal McShane.

Tyrone (v Armagh): Niall Morgan; Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte; Colm Cavanagh, Conall McCann; David Mulgrew, Niall Sludden, Kieran McGeary; Mark Bradley, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly

Subs: Michael O’Neill, Lee Brennan, Rory Brennan, Frank Burns, Michael Cassidy, Richard Donnelly, Declan McClure, Darren McCurry, Justin McMahon, Conor Meyler, Ronan O’Neill