The draw for Round 4B of the All-Ireland SFC will take place on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 on Monday morning.

The draw, which will also be streamed on the GAA’s official website, features beaten provincial finalists Kildare and Down, as well as Round 3B winners Armagh and Monaghan.

Both matches will be contested on the weekend of 29-30 July, with venues, times and dates to be confirmed by the Central Competitions Control Committee on Monday afternoon.