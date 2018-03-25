In a competition that attracted the best riders in the world to Mexico City for the opening round of the lucrative Global Champions League, it was the all-Irish team of Galway’s Michael Duffy and Tipperary’s Denis Lynch who finished top of the podium on Saturday night.

Duffy (EFS Top Contender) and Lynch (RMF Cadeau De Muze) staged a remarkable second-round comeback with two clear rounds leaving them on a final score of six faults.

As the teams around them picked up faults, the Irish pair found themselves on top of the podium at the finish ahead of the Paris Panthers team (which included Offaly’s Darragh Kenny) in second with 12 faults.

Bertram Allen’s Valkenswaard United finished third also on 12 faults – slightly slower than Paris Panthers.

Allen finished second individually with Gin Chin van het Lindenhof behind Swiss winner Pius Schwizer (Balou Rubin R) while Shane Sweetnam and Main Road came home in fourth.Meanwhile at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida, Irish riders were also in top form filling two of the top three places in the $205,000 CaptiveOne Grand Prix.

Derry’s Daniel Coyle guided Cita to a runner-up finish while Kilkenny’s Richie Moloney finished third with Freestyle De Muze. Victory went to America’s Bezzie Madden with Breitling LS.