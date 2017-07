Derry’s Daniel Coyle has added another five-star win to his collection, after coming out on top in the 1m50 West Canadian Cup at Spruce Meadows in Canada.

Coyle partnered the Susan and Ariel Grange-owned Grafton to the fastest clear round in an eight-way jump-off, stopping the clock in 42.33 seconds.

Coyle forced American world no.1 Kent Farrington into second place with Sherkan Damaury, five hundredths of a second slower than the Irish rider.