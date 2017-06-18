Waterford’s Anthony Condon has taken the winners trophy in the biggest competition of the week at Bolesworth four-star International in the UK after he guided Balzac to victory in the Equerry Grand Prix.

Condon, from Cappagh near Dungarvan, produced one of just two double clear rounds with the 11-year-old gelding Balzac.

Britain’s Keith Shore had posted the first double clear to take the lead with Mystic Hurricane in a time of 53.53.

However Condon cut over three seconds off the target (49.86) and held on to take a winners prize of €33,000. Offaly’s Darragh Kenny also took fifth place for Ireland with Team De Coquerie.

Meanwhile at Glock Performance Centre in Austria, Meath-based Cian O’Connor took third place on the podium in the €345,000 five-star Grand Prix.

O’Connor has been in superb form of late scoring three five-star wins since returning from injury and this time he partnered the 10-year-old gelding Skyhorse to third place with one of just three double clears in the competition.

O’Connor and Skyhorse crossed the line clear in 50.36. Tipperary’s Denis Lynch also finished in the prizes with All Star.

Swiss pair Martin Fuchs (Clooney) and Steve Guerdat (Corbinian) shared the winners prize of €155,000, after both jumping clear in 49.43.