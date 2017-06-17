Cian O’Connor’s winning streak continued today at Treffen’s five-star show in Austria, as the Meath-based rider guided the 10-year-old gelding Callisto to victory in the 1m 55 jump-off class.

The London Olympic bronze medalist was drawn first to go in a 13 horse jump-off, and laid down what proved an unbeatable time of clear in 40.98 seconds.

Speaking in the prize giving where he collected €15,500, O’Connor said: "Sometimes it’s a disadvantage to go first in the jump-off but today it worked out in my favour. I had a plan and I stuck to it and thankfully those who followed were not able to match it."

Callisto, who is by the stallion Quasimodo Z, is owned by Ian O’ Grady, Philippe de Balander & Ronnoco Jump Ltd.

The final line-up included a host of the world’s top riders, including European champion Jeroen Dubbeldam who finished second, Sweden’s Peder Fredricson and Germany’s Marcus Ehning.

Wexford’s Bertram Allen was last to go in the jump-off with Dino W and took seventh place when lowering one fence against the clock.

This latest win for Cian O’Connor came on the back of another victory with the 12-year-old stallion Copain du Perchet CH in Treffen on Thursday, while last weekend he claimed the five-star Grand Prix at Sopot in Poland with the stallion Good Luck.

The Irish Pony Show Jumping team took third place on the podium in today’s Nations Cup at Hagen in Germany.

The result means three Irish underage teams have finished on the podium in Nations Cup competitions this weekend in Hagen after both the Young Rider (U21) and Junior (U18) teams finished second at the German venue on Friday.

Irish pony team manager Gary Marshall saw his side finish on a two round total of 12 faults.

Home team Germany took the winners trophy on seven faults with Denmark second of six teams on eight faults.

Harry Allen had one fence down for Ireland in each round with Cassandra Van Het Roelhof, while Charlotte Houston produced an outstanding double clear with Lea Du Genier.

Lucy Shanahan riding Cinderella Girl had a fence down in each round. Ciaran Nallon knocked a single fence in the first round before finishing with a clear round second time out to leave Ireland in third place overall.

Also in Hagen, Cormac Foley scored a runner-up finish in the Junior Grand Prix with Ballylynch Wizard.

They finished just two hundredths of a second behind German winner Max Haunhorst riding Charis.