Cian O’Connor continued his winning run by taking victory in Thursday's 1m 45 speed class at the five-star show at Treffen, Austria.

O’Connor and the 12-year-old stallion Copain du Perchet CH produced a winning time of 65.17 seconds in a competition that attracted a massive 73 starters.

"I’m so happy to have been able to take part in this wonderful event for the first time," the London Games bronze medalist said.

"It’s great to have dealt with the first test so quickly, because that creates a great impetus for the weekend. In the Grand Prix on Sunday I won’t be riding this horse.

"For now I’m hoping that this weekend will carry on as well as it began."

Dutch rider Jur Vrieling took runner-up spot with Corporal VDL (65.31), while reigning European champion Jeroen Dubbeldam (NED) finished third with Gioia van het Neerenbosch (68.53).

O’Connor’s win comes on the back of another victory for the Meath rider in the five-star Sopot Grand Prix in Poland last Sunday where he partnered the stallion Good Luck.