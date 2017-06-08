Irish showjumper Kevin Thornton has been suspended by the International Equestrian Federation for four months and fined 5,000 Swiss francs (€4,611), with the same amount to be paid in costs, over his treatment of Flogas Sunset Cruise prior to the horse's sudden death at a competition in France last year.

The FEI launched a tribunal after the gelding collapsed and died after training at a two-star show in Cagnes-sur-Mer on 10 October.

Eight witnesses reported seeing Flogas Sunset Cruise whipped excessively by Thornton, with the tribunal report stating that: "All witnesses confirmed that they saw Mr Thornton on the horse violently whipping it for far too long, ie excessively, and that he did not stop when he should have stopped.

"That the whipping was so loud that other horses got scared. Further, that Mr Thornton had been angry, frustrated and was taking it out on the horse."

Thornton insisted that he hit his mount three times in total, and just once after he lost control of the horse when it bolted.

The Dundalk rider asserted that he was the victim of a vendetta, with the tribunal reporting that he believed "all the witnesses knew each other and were in a certain way related to each other".

Elaborating on the perceived conspiracy, the report stated that: "Mr Thornton laid the blame on what was happening to him in this case on a certain family with whom he has been having some differences unrelated to the case at hand.

"Mr Thornton conveyed to the tribunal his conviction that the witnesses have testified against him as part of an orchestrated vendetta that started within minutes of the Cagnes-sur-Mer incident, and with the subsequent complicity of the FEI or certain of its personnel."

However, the panel refused to entertain these allegations as Thornton failed to flag his concerns prior to the hearing. He also failed to substantiate his claims with proof.

Thornton, who has been absent from international competition since the incident, has until 27 June to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibanez expressed surprise at the length of the ban, saying in a statement: "The FEI stood up for horse welfare by taking this case to the FEI tribunal and given the severity of this incident I truly would have expected a much tougher sanction."

"It was important to the FEI that the allegation of horse abuse was confirmed by the tribunal.

"We had requested a two-year suspension, but the level of sanctions is at the discretion of the tribunal and we respect its independence."

Read the tribunal's report