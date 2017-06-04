Irish riders recorded a one-two finish in today’s five-star Grand Prix at St Gallen in Switzerland, with Bertram Allen and Hector van d’Abdijhoeve taking the winner’s prize ahead of Richard Howley and Chinook in second.

Howley had set an excellent target, clear in 45.64 seconds when drawn to go fourth in the 13 horse jump-off.

The 24-year-old looked on as several of the world’s top riders tried but failed to beat his time.



Allen was drawn to go last against the clock and judged his ride to perfection to clock 44.75.

Swiss rider Paul Estermann and Lord Pepsi were back in third.

A delighted Allen said afterwards: "Hector jumped brilliant all weekend and today was probably as good as he has ever jumped.

"His first rounds are often quite quick, he likes to go like that and it worked to my advantage getting drawn last to go against the clock."