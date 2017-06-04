Ireland finished third in the Nations Cup at the Tattersalls International Horse Trials in County Meath this afternoon.

France triumphed as Luc Chateau, Raphael Cochet, Sidney Dufresne and Pierre Touzaint finished with an overall score of 137.60.

After five days of fantastic eventing action across the three disciplines the main event, the CCI3* competition, was was won by Italian rider Vittoria Panizzon on her Chequers Play The Game with a score of 35.5, which is the best score ever at Tattersalls and the best score ever by an Italian rider.

Britain’s Piggy French and Quarrycrest Echo were second, with compatriot Will Newton and Caja back in third.

The shorter format CIC3* was won by Frenchman Luc Chateau on Propiano de l’Ebat with a final score of 37.2, incurring just 1.2 time penalties on his cross country round to add to his dressage score.

The CCI2* event was won by Kiwi Tim Price on Kilcooley Cruising with a great score of 38.3.