Ireland’s eventing team are third in the Nations Cup at Tattersalls International Horse Trials ahead of the final day’s action in County Meath.

Clear rounds from both Sarah Ennis and Sam Watson, along with a four-fault score from Cathal Daniels leaves Ireland on a combined score of 140.0, less than one penalty point behind second placed Britain and under seven penalties behind leaders France.

In the George Mernagh Memorial CICO3* individual standings, Ennis remains in second place overall.Watson has moved up the leaderboard and now lies in fifth place with Imperial Sky, while he also holds sixth spot with Ardagh Highlight.