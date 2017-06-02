Ireland’s eventing team lie in third place overall following the opening dressage phase of the FEI Nations Cup at Tattersalls International Horse Trials in County Meath.

France hold the lead ahead of Britain and Ireland, with only a handful of points separating the top three heading into Saturday’s show jumping which will be followed by cross country on Sunday. Meath’s Sarah Ennis and Horseware Stellor Rebound finished the day in second place individually in the CICO3* competition.

Ennis is joined on the Irish team by Sam Watson, who is in 11th with Imperial Sky, Austin O’Connor who is in 17th with Balham Houdini and Cathal Daniels in 22nd with OLS Back Chat.Tegan White is best of the Irish in The Irish Field CCI3* competition in 17th place with Texan Style, while Jodie O’Keeffe is best of the Irish, holding 11th place, in the Connolly’s Red Mills CCI2* under 25 class with Reenmore Duke. Donnacha Anhold is the highest placed Irish rider in the Eventing Ireland CCI2* in 17th place with AP Topstar.