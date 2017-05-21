Ireland’s Mark McAuley and the 13-year-old gelding Miebello have scored a runner-up in finish in today’s four-star 1m60 Grand Prix at Bourg en Bresse in France.

Just five of the 50 starters managed to jump clear in the opening round, with McAuley drawn third to go against the clock with Miebello, who is owned by Eva Lundin.

They produced a second clear round in a time of 43.10 which placed them just under a second behind French winner Mathieu Billot with Shiva D'Amaury (42.35).

McAuley, who hails from Co Louth and is now based in Italy, was part of the Irish team who recently won the Drammen Nations Cup in Norway.

He collected €14,000 for his runner-up finish in Bourg en Bresse, with Billot taking home €23,000.