Michael van Gerwen held onto top spot in the Premier League table after a convincing 7-3 victory over winless Gerwyn Price in Nottingham.

The Welshman opened up with a 67 checkout to settle the nerves against the world number one and traded the next next three legs before Van Gerwen hit a stunning 152 finish to break in the fifth.

The Dutchman rattled off 95 and 71 to move 5-2 ahead before taking the next to guarantee a draw. Van Gerwen missed bull for the match as Price checked out 117 to extend the clash, but 'MvG' won the next to lead the standings by a solitary leg over Michael Smith.

Gary Anderson produced a great comeback, including a wonderful 144 finish in the final leg, to snatch a 6-6 draw with Raymond van Barneveld.

Anderson led 4-2 after checking out 105 and 117 but lost the next four legs to trail 6-4, with Van Barneveld missing five match darts in the 11th leg as the Scot hit back to steal an unlikely point.

Daryl Gurney remains without a win from his six matches but picked up his fourth draw of the campaign against Simon Whitlock in an entertaining clash.

Gurney record finishes of 91 and 75 and briefly led 3-1 during the best-of-12 match, but Whitlock replied with checkouts of 133, 65, 88 and 116 to share the spoils.

Peter Wright suffered his second successive 7-1 defeat at the hands of Smith after being broken four times during a one-sided contest, while world champion Rob Cross breezed past Mensur Suljovic 7-2 for his fourth straight win.