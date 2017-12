Steve Lennon fell at the first hurdle on his debut at the William Hill World Darts Championship, but not before making world number 13 Michael Smith work hard for his victory.

The Carlow native was slow out of the blocks and found himself two sets in arrears early in the first round encounter at the Alexandra Palace.

Lennon brought the match level at 2-2 but was unable to complete what would have been a remarkably comeback victory as Smith took the deciding set to advance.

More to follow