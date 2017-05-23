Ireland will face Poland in the first round of the World Cup of Darts.

The Irish duo of Mick McGowan and William O’Connor will meet Krzysztof Ratajski and Tytus Kanik in the Frankfurt tournament that kicks off on 1 June.

McGowan is currently ranked 59 in the world, while O’Connor is number 64.

Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan and Daryl Gurney will face hosts Germany, represented by Max Hopp and Martin Schindler.

Ranked 26 and 19 respectively, the team are number six seeds.

The Republic and Northern Ireland met in last year's tournament with Dolan and Gurney prevailing 2-0.

Reigning champions England, who have won the title in four of the past five years, will be represented for a sixth time by Adrian Lewis, who will this year be partnered by world number five Dave Chisnall.

They meet Gibraltar in the opener.